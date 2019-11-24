Priyanka Chopra speaks out about making music with Nick Jonas

Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently focusing on movies, has said that she loves music but she lacks the necessary knowledge in that division.



Priyanka was reacting to making new music with hubby Nick Jonas.

The Sky is Pink star says, “I love music, but I do not have that kind of education in the field."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas have featured together in the Jonas Brothers’s comeback song ‘Sucker’ which has bagged a nomination for the Grammy Awards 2020.

PeeCee started her music career in 2013, however currently she is focusing on films and other international projects.

She is presently in India for her upcoming movie The White Tiger.