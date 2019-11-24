AIOU postgraduate exams to begin on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Final exams of the Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) postgraduate programs for the semester Spring, 2019 will start on Monday simultaneously around the country.



According to an announcement here on Sunday, the exams will continue till January 10. The programs include MSc, MBA, B.Ed, M.Ed, M.Com and postgraduate diploma.

The University has set up around 750 centers at various parts of the country to facilitate the students, attempting the exam close to their residence or work place.

Roll Number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address.

The same along with date-sheet are also being placed at the University’s official website.

All possible efforts have been made to hold the exams in transparent and fair manner.

Special teams were being set up to supervise and monitor the exam process, said Controller exams.