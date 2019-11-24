Selena Gomez to open AMAs with her hit single 'Lose You to Love Me'

Acclaimed American singing sensation Selena Gomez is getting set to open the American Music Awards with her freshly-released single Lose You To Love Me which has the world talking ever since it was released.

Selena will be leaving the audience enthralled and making her grand entrance with her hit singles Lose You To Love Me as well as Look At Her Now.



The AMAs are barely a handful of hours away and the entertainment lineup is nothing short of amazing. With stars like Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Halsey and even Selena Gomez, the event promises to be a captivating night.

Variety reported that Halsey will be performing her new single Graveyard, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will be performing their chart-buster duet, Senorita.

Selena recently took her twitter account to announce her opening act, saying: "Tune in Sunday to watch me open the @AMAs with Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now!!"

On the other hand, singers like Billie Eilish, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Kesha, Post Malone, Travis Scott and many others will also be setting fire to the stage with their powerful performances.