Miley Cyrus all smiles after beau Cody Simpson's heartfelt birthday wish

Miley Cyrus was left head over heels for her boyfriend, Cody Simpson after she received the most romantic and endearing wish from him, as she turned another year older. Fans appear to be in absolute awe as Cody posted a short video of the couple on Instagram.



The pop sensation, Miley celebrated her 27th birthday in Nashville with her Australian beau. The singer seemed very delighted in the video donning a priceless bright smile.

The couple can be seen wearing casual black and white outfits. Cody captioned the birthday wish video: “Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you.”

As fans are gush over the adorable birthday wish, the video also dimmed down the couple’s recent revolving breakup rumors.



The Wrecking Ball singer is reported to be taking a rest after her vocal cord surgery and having a low key birthday celebration. A source told E! News that the duo was also spotted hanging out together in her hometown.