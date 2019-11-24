Pak vs Aus: Watch Babar Azam score his first Test century against Australia

Star batsman Babar Azam on Sunday added a feather to his cap when the 25-year-old smashed his second Test century during the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old batsman bought up his century in style, hitting a four through cover and taking 160 balls as he continued to lead the resistance against the kangaroos.

Pakistan resumed on 64-3 after a miserable day three at the Gabba with Shan Masood and Azam at the crease.

At lunch, the tourists were 144 for five at lunch, still needing 196 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Azam, who scored his 12th test half century on his way to an unbeaten 67, and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who was 17 not out, resisted until the first break.

After the break, the two batsman continued with Azam scoring a century and Rizwan chipping in with his maiden half-century.

Here's how Twitter hailed king Babar for his fighting century against the Australians.



