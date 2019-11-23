'Devin Nunes Got Caught': Twitter roasts Trump ally over Vienna meeting

#DevinNunesGotCaught became the top Twitter trend on Saturday after reports claimed that the Republican had allegedly met a Ukrainian official in order to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.

A lawyer for an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor, claimed his client is willing to tell Congress about meeting Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

The meeting took place in Vienna last year with a former Ukrainian prosecutor.

The 'disclosure' came as a blow to Republican supporters who are fighting Democratic Party attempts to impeach the US president.

