Karachi shooting: CCTV footage exposes police's dubious role

KARACHI: Police in the wee hours of Friday fled the scene after shooting dead one man and injuring another, revealed a CCTV footage obtained by Geo News.

The CCTV footage shows how police opened fire on a car with two men in it. One of the men, Nabil Hoodhboy, died while the other, Raza Imam, was severely injured.

The footage show police shot the two men at 3:45 AM and then fled from the scene.

After two-minutes the police mobile came back to the scene and a suspicious double-cabin vehicle can also be seen passing through the same spot at 3:56 AM in the CCTV footage.

Rescue personnel say they received a call at 4:01 AM after which they arrived at the spot in 18 minutes.

Hoodbhoy was taken out of the car at 4:44 AM and shifted to the ambulance at 4:52 AM.

Police claimed that they told the ambulance driver to wait after Nabil was shifted to the ambulance.

After 1 hour and 23 minutes the ambulance took Hoodbhoy to the hospital.

When the exchange of fire took place, police officials did not check up on Nabil.

DIG South says case registered against police officials

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South on Saturday spoke to Geo News regarding the murder and said an investigation has been launched against the officials involved.

“The patrolling team made a mistake. We have launched a case against them,” said DIG South.

“The head constable should have stayed instead of fleeing. He was suppose to give a response call on humanitarian grounds.”

The high-ranking police official visited Raza at the hospital to check up on his health.

“Earlier, I met the injured and tried to boost his morale,” said the DIG South.

“Hoodhboy and Imam did not stop after police asked them to at an intersection at Khayaban-e-Hafiz. This alerted the patrolling team and put them into doubt regarding the two men."

The DIG South admitted that it was lack of training that led to such a horrific incident taking place.

CM Murad meets Imam Raza

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited Imam at a hospital, said his spokesperson.

Murad expressed grief and sorrow for the deceased and hoped that Imam would get justice.

Imam revealed that he resided and worked in Canada while talking to the chief minister.

Imam is soon to be discharged from the hospital.