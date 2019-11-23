GCU Hyderabad conducts pre-entry test

HYDERABAD: The pre-entry test for admission in 4-Year B.S Degree Programme of Government College University Hyderabad was conducted here at the university premises on Saturday in a peaceful atmosphere.



The university management made adequate arrangements for candidates who appeared in the test as well as their parents who came to university along with them.

The test paper was prepared in accordance to guidelines of Higher Education Commission, the spokesman informed and added that the result of the test would be announced within 24 hours and displayed at the university’s official website.

The first merit list of the successful candidates would be announced on December 2.