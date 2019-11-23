close
Sat Nov 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
November 23, 2019

GCU Hyderabad conducts pre-entry test

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Nov 23, 2019

HYDERABAD: The pre-entry test for admission in 4-Year B.S Degree Programme of Government College University Hyderabad was conducted here at the university premises on Saturday in a peaceful atmosphere.

The university management made adequate arrangements for candidates who appeared in the test as well as their parents who came to university along with them.

The test paper was prepared in accordance to guidelines of Higher Education Commission, the spokesman informed and added that the result of the test would be announced within 24 hours and displayed at the university’s official website.

The first merit list of the successful candidates would be announced on December 2.

Latest News

More From Pakistan