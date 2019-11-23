Punjab govt increases utility allowance for grade 1-17 officials

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab has enhanced the Utility Allowance of its officials from grade 1-17 from 2020.
The enhancement of Utility Allowance will be effective from January 01, 2020.
The approval was given in a meeting chaired by Punjab Finance Minister.
According to the decision, grade 1-8 employees will get Utility allowance of Rs 5400; grade 9-14 Rs 7200 while grade 15 will get Rs 9000 and grade 16 officials, Private Secretaries and Superintendents (BS-17) employees to receive Rs 12,600.
LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab has enhanced the Utility Allowance of its officials from grade 1-17 from 2020.
The enhancement of Utility Allowance will be effective from January 01, 2020.
The approval was given in a meeting chaired by Punjab Finance Minister.
According to the decision, grade 1-8 employees will get Utility allowance of Rs 5400; grade 9-14 Rs 7200 while grade 15 will get Rs 9000 and grade 16 officials, Private Secretaries and Superintendents (BS-17) employees to receive Rs 12,600.