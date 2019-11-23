Punjab govt increases utility allowance for grade 1-17 officials

LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab has enhanced the Utility Allowance of its officials from grade 1-17 from 2020.



The enhancement of Utility Allowance will be effective from January 01, 2020.

The approval was given in a meeting chaired by Punjab Finance Minister.

According to the decision, grade 1-8 employees will get Utility allowance of Rs 5400; grade 9-14 Rs 7200 while grade 15 will get Rs 9000 and grade 16 officials, Private Secretaries and Superintendents (BS-17) employees to receive Rs 12,600.