NBC's 'Days Of Our Lives’ will continue to enthrall fans with new season

Days after word got out that cast of "Days of Our Lives", NBC's daytime soap, had been released from their contacts, reports have emerged that the network has renewed its longest running series for a 56th season.

According to reports, executive producer Ken Cordayy has delivered the news to the cast.

While NBC and Sony TV offered no comments, reports suggested that the deal between the two is not completely done but is close.

Days of Our Lives, which has aired more than 13,725 episodes, premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965, winning 61 Daytime Emmy Awards, as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

Days of our Lives airs in more than 25 countries.

The Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras are core families that weave the multi-layered storylines with elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.