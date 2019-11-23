close
Fri Nov 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 23, 2019

NBC's 'Days Of Our Lives’ will continue to enthrall fans with new season

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 23, 2019

Days after word got out that cast of "Days of Our Lives", NBC's daytime soap, had been released from their contacts, reports have emerged that the network has renewed its longest running series for a 56th season.

According to reports, executive producer Ken Cordayy has delivered the news to the cast.

While NBC and Sony TV offered  no comments, reports suggested that the deal between the two is not completely  done but is close.

Days of Our Lives, which has aired more than 13,725 episodes, premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965, winning 61   Daytime Emmy Awards, as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

 Days of our Lives  airs  in more than 25 countries. 

 The Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras are core families that weave the multi-layered storylines with elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Latest News

More From Entertainment