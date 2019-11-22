PU awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

LAHORE: The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.



The scholars who were awarded PhD degrees included Ambreen Gul in the subject of Molecular Biology, Ammara Ahad in the subject of Molecular Biology, Khadija Aaliya in the subject of Molecular Biology, Mehvish Ajaz in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics and Naveed Ahmad in the subject of High Energy Physics.