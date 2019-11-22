close
Fri Nov 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
November 22, 2019

PU awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Nov 22, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded PhD degrees included Ambreen Gul in the subject of Molecular Biology, Ammara Ahad in the subject of Molecular Biology, Khadija Aaliya in the subject of Molecular Biology, Mehvish Ajaz in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics and Naveed Ahmad in the subject of High Energy Physics.

Latest News

More From Pakistan