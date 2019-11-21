Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum now officially divorced: report

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in 2018 and are now officially divorced, according to reports.



TMZ reported that the couple wanted to be single in the eyes of the law and a judge granted their ‘wish’ for a divorce on Tuesday. The couple sorted matters of custody agreement and settlement on their own amongst themselves.

Channing’s relationship with singer Jessie J, and Jenna’s relationship with boyfriend Steve Kazee, are part of the reason why the two wanted to make the divorce official.

Currently, Jenna is expecting a child with her boyfriend Steve while Channing also seems to be happily involved with Jessie.

Jenna posted on Instagram one day after the divorce was finalised, writing that she was happy.

She captioned: "Happy mom, happy baby, happy view, happy job."

Jenna and Channing have a six-year-old daughter together named Everly.



The American actress expressed her thoughts about her divorce with Channing saying: "First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn't working and had moved into hurting."

She further claimed that her ex husband’s new relationship with Jessie J came out as a huge shock to her, revealing that she discovered about it online just like everyone else.