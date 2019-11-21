close
Thu Nov 21, 2019
Pakistan

November 21, 2019

Schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad to remain closed on Friday due to smog

Thu, Nov 21, 2019

LAHORE: The sudden spike in Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala has forced authorities to announce school closure amid concerns from the citizens.

This is the second instance in the past 30 days that the Punjab government has declared a holiday due to extraordinary smog levels.

According to the notification, November 22 has been declared a holiday at all the public and private schools.

