Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand to be inherited by daughter Stormi Webster?

Kris Jenner went on to reassure Kylie’s fans, saying that she has no intention of stepping away from the beauty world.

Kris stated that Kylie wishes to stay in this business for the rest of her life and will maybe even pass this onto her daughter Stormi when the time comes.

On Monday it was revealed that Coty Inc. will be buying off 51% of Kylie Cosmetics after paying $600 million. The deal estimates her group to be about $1.2 million, which will close by the third quarter of 2020’s fiscal year.

Under the newly stipulated terms and conditions, Kylie will "continue to lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communications initiatives."

Kris stated, "She feels like this is where she belongs, this is where her passion is, since she really wants to use her creative side to develop her brand. And this is what she wants to do for rest of her life. She talks about it all the time. Twenty years from now, she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter."

"She's so excited about the partnership, but at the same time, this is her dream to build this beauty empire and just go into many categories that she hasn't even scratched the surface,"



Kris went onto say, "You know, she launched [Kylie] Skin this year and she's really excited about that and that's been a huge success for her, and looks forward to working with Coty to develop more categories and going into other areas of the beauty business and that's very exciting."

Kris said that the goal is to "just keep building Kylie's existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand."

"That's the vision," she revealed. "And we decided to partner with Coty because they share the same vision that we do in building this into a huge thing and it's, you know, we dream big and this is something we're so excited about."