Death certificate of Lt Col (redt) Habib seems fake: FO

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said that the death certificate of Lt-Col (retd) Habib Zahir, who went missing from Nepal in 2017, seems "fake".

Faisal, while speaking at the FO's weekly briefing, said that Habib was "kidnapped" from Nepal's Lumbini area two years ago and his family was extremely worried about his safety.

Speaking about Kashmir, he said that no good could be expected from India which he said has usurped the basic human rights of Kashmir for the last few months.



He demanded that the international community take notice of the situation in the occupied territory where communications are cut off and Hurriyat leaders have been under arrest.



He also demanded that India allow members of International Humans Rights Commission and foreign journalists to visit occupied Kashmir.

The foreign office spokesperson said that Indian efforts to take foreign diplomats to occupied Kashmir have also failed, exposing India's claim of being the largest democracy in the world.

Dr Faisal, during the briefing, further said that Pakistan has strongly denounced the reported desecration of Holy Quran in a Norwegian city.

He said that the Muslims respect other religions and they expect the followers of other religions to also respect their religious sentiments.