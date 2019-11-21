close
Thu Nov 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 21, 2019

Firdous Ashiq Awan says Rehbar Committee is trying to influence ECP

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 21, 2019

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday condemned Rehbar Committee for what she said opposition alliance's efforts to influence the Election Commission of Pakistan by taking the electoral body hostage.

" We are not going to escape from accountability like others," she said in a tweet.

Commenting on her tweet, Ashan Iqbal, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and a member of the Rehbar Committee, asked the PM's Advisor to provide money trail and receipts of donations, referring to the foreign funding case against the ruling party.

The Twitter spat comes a day after  the Rehbar Committee members  staged a demonstration, demanding the Election Commission to hold regular  hearing on a day-to-day basis  in the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf.

Latest News

More From Pakistan