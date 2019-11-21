Firdous Ashiq Awan says Rehbar Committee is trying to influence ECP

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday condemned Rehbar Committee for what she said opposition alliance's efforts to influence the Election Commission of Pakistan by taking the electoral body hostage.

" We are not going to escape from accountability like others," she said in a tweet.

Commenting on her tweet, Ashan Iqbal, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and a member of the Rehbar Committee, asked the PM's Advisor to provide money trail and receipts of donations, referring to the foreign funding case against the ruling party.

The Twitter spat comes a day after the Rehbar Committee members staged a demonstration, demanding the Election Commission to hold regular hearing on a day-to-day basis in the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf.