Queen Elizabeth dismisses Prince Andrew sacking him of whopping salary worth £249,000





Queen Elizabeth made a concise decision to strip the Duke of York of his duties and a handsome Sovereign Grant after the Duke discussed his friendship with billionaire peadophile Jeffrey Epstein in a Newsnight appearance.

This disastrous interview costs the Duke a number of business’s support and charity backings. After a discussion with Prince Charles, the Duke was summoned for a meeting and dismissed on the spot.

He issued a formal statement through the Royal Communications and discussed how his association with Jeffrey Epstein disrupted his family’s work.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," he said.

A friend of Prince Andrew told the Sun, “The Queen summoned the Duke to Buckingham Palace to tell him her decision. It was a devastating moment for both of them. His reputation is in tatters. It is unlikely he will ever perform royal duties again. He is disgraced.”