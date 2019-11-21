Pakistan opt to bat against Australia in first Test

BRISBANE: Pakistan's new skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba on Thursday.



Pakistan have given 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah his first cap, making him one of the youngest players in Test history.



Shah, who decided to remain on tour after his mother died last week, made the team after impressing with an eight-over spell against Australia A in a lead-up game in Perth.

Australia have recalled opener Joe Burns to partner with David Warner at the top of the order and middle-order batsman Travis Head.



"There´s a bit of grass on the pitch but it looks a good pitch to bat on, especially if you get through the new ball then there will be lots of runs in it," Azhar said.

TEAMS



Australia XI: Tim Paine (c, wk), David Warner, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan XI: Azhar Ali (c), Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah