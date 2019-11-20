Sara Ali Khan gives off major touristy vibes during New York vacation

Bollywood beauty queen Sara Ali Khan is giving all of us major travel goals during her trip to New York City.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor has been keeping fans in the loop about her little getaway to the Big Apple where she spent her Columbia years and it looks like she is overjoyed to be back.

The actor turned to social media today to share some additional photos, videos and boomerangs of her trip and we cannot help but gush at how beautiful the diva looks on her vacation.

The Simmba actor was spotted delving into some delicious pizza in one of the boomerangs while another shows her stopping to smell the flowers at the pavement.

