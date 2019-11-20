Shahid Kapoor reveals his favourite thing about wife Mira Rajput

Bollywood megastar Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput never fail to leave the fans completely enthralled with their endearing tale of love.



The lovebirds are at it again as the Kabir Singh actor opened up about his relationship with his wife and all the things he loves about her.

In spite of not coming from the showbiz industry in India, Shahid was aware of her never appearing to be out of place since “the first day itself.”

“Yes, I realised it on the first day itself – when we got done with the marriage rituals and stepped out for some pictures,” he told Hindustan Times.

“I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality. Later too, when we came to Mumbai and hosted a small get-together for friends and some people from the [film] fraternity, she was extremely comfortable,” he further said.

Speaking about his favourite thing about his wife, the actor said that Mira is “really comfortable in her own skin.”

“Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person,” he added.