International Men's Day a retort to Women's Day? Tamer Hasssan, Andrew Doyle discuss

Actor Tamer Hasssan and comedian Andrew Doyle exchanged dialogues on the occasion of International Men’s Day as the latter thinks it’s just a reaction to Women’s Day, on the show Good Morning Britain.

Andrew insisted the event is simply a reaction to Women’s Day, he went on to say that Fathers Day feels like a retort to Mothers Day.

“I am thinking of the way we've divided up our culture and I think that's what the International Men's and Women's Day are,” said Andrew.

“Fathers Day feels like a reaction to Mothers Day in same way that Men's day feels like a reaction to International Women's Day,” he added.

Tamer while sharing his views emphasized that men should be celebrated for their accomplishments.

Calling himself old-fashioned Tamer said: “I think men should be celebrated for what they do. Is there a divide? I don't think there is a divide.”

“When a man wakes up in the morning and he's been an alcoholic and he says 'I'm not gonna drink today, for my family, I'm going to be better today.' I think that should be celebrated,” he added.

Netizens were soon to respond to GMB’s guests as one said: “I dont think there should be an international day for anything. We should celebrate each other and ourselves every day."

Another tweeted : "#GMB international mens day means nothing really does it”.



