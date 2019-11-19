Elizabeth Banks bashes female superhero popularity because 'it’s from a male genre'

Elizabeth Banks revealed her thoughts on the popularity of comic book movies, featuring female superheroes, and said they are a result of belonging to a male-dominated genre.

She had high hopes for her reboot of Charlie’s Angels but it seems as though the movie could not come up to par with her expectations, garnering merely $27.9 million in revenue.

During an interview with Herald Sun, the star candidly opened up about her thoughts on Charlie’s Angels performance. She believes the low-box office performance had to be eradicated as it merely reinforced a stereotype which believes men don’t watch female-dominant action movies.

She stated, "They'll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that's a male genre."

The actress went on to say, "So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it's all about, yes, you're watching a Wonder Woman movie but we're setting up three other characters or we're setting up Justice League."

It is important to keep in mind that the Charlie’s Angel’s actress isn’t irked by the success of these female superheroes, she simply believes there is a need for more female voices in the box office. Mainly those voices need to be supported with money, because as she retorted, "The power is in the money," Elizabeth stated.







