Asad Umar returns to cabinet as minister for planning development and reforms

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Asad Umar returned to the federal cabinet on Tuesday after taking oath as the minister for planning development and reforms.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the PTI lawmaker in Islamabad.

Previously held by Khusro Bakhtiar, the ministry of planning development and reforms will now be lead by Umar who decided left the federal cabinet in April after he was removed as the finance minister. At the time, he was offered the post of energy ministry by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bukhtiar has now been given charge of the petroleum division. Earlier, Omar Ayub was handling the petroleum division along with the energy division.

Reports were rife for the last two months that a cabinet reshuffle was on the cards, and it was widely being reported that Umar would return to the cabinet.