ATC reserves verdict on plea seeking acquittal of PM Imran in Parliament attack case

The special anti-terrorism court hearing the PTV and parliament attack case will announce its verdict in a plea seeking the acquittal of Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 5.

In today's hearing, prime minister’s lawyer Babar Awan stated that anti-terrorism charges cannot be applied for the speeches made by PM Imran and the violation of section 144.

While the prosecutor, Chaudhry Shafqat, instead of opposing the acquittal plea supported the application.

The lawyer stated that he would have no objection if PM Imran is acquitted in the case. He added that these cases were politically motivated and it will waste the time of the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict and will announce its decision on December 5.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) legal team in September to file acquittal pleas in cases registered against party leaders related to attacks on Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House in 2014.