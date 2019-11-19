close
Tue Nov 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 19, 2019

Samara Chaudhry becomes victim of hackers after Rabi Pirzada?

After Rabi Pirzada scandal, another Pakistani model Samara Chaudhry’s private pictures and videos have leaked online.

Geo News citing Gulf News reported that several private photos and videos of model Samara Chaudhry have gone viral on the internet.

Samara has not yet commented on the issue.

According to an international news website, a gang in Lahore is behind such occurrences. The group hacks mobile phones of celebrities and makes their private pictures and videos viral online.

The same gang also allegedly sells these pictures and videos to websites that publish explicit material.

Samara Chaudhry has worked in various television advertisements and modeling projects.

It may be noted here that before this, videos of Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada had gone viral. She quit the showbiz industry after the incident.

