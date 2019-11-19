PM Imran says country’s economy finally on right track

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the country’s economy is finally on the right track.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “Pakistan economy finally heading in right direction as more of our economic reforms bear fruit.”

He added, the country’s current account turned into surplus in October 2019 for the first time in four years. “Current account balance was +$99 mn in October 2019 compared to -$284 mn in September 2019 and -$1,280 mn in October 2018,” PM Imran said.

“For first four months of our fiscal year our current account deficit has fallen by 73.5 per cent compared to same period last fiscal year. Our exports of goods and services in October 2019 rose 20 per cent over previous month and 9.6 per cent over Oct 2018,” he said.

I congratulate our exporters and encourage them to do more, the prime minister added.

Yesterday, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh the coming months will further strengthen the economy and soon the country will achieve economic prosperity.