Air ambulance to take former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London today

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will depart for London at 10 am today, along with his brother Shehbaz Sharif and physician Dr Adnan Khan.



The ambulance, which arrived at 8:45am was obtained on rent by the family, sources informed Geo News.

The air ambulance arrived from Doha to take the PML-N leader to London arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport.



According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the air ambulance is equipped with an ICU and fully functional operation theater.

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while speaking to Geo News, said that doctors did a through medical examination of the former premier.

She added that the doctors are of the opinion that Nawaz will have to be taken to the US for treatment. She said that they will consult the doctors in London and then take a decision.

She lamented that had the former premier left the country 15 days earlier then by now his treatment would have been underway, adding that the former premier was on a high dose of steroids for 15 days.

The former information minister stated that the party affairs will be handled by the senior leadership of the PML-N in absence of Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, party sources have said that 21 senior PML-N leaders have been allowed to go till Hajj lounge of the airport to bid farewell to their leader. Aurangzeb also confirmed that the senior leadership is already present at the airport.

The administration of Allama Iqbal International Airport has completed the preparations after receiving a copy of the Lahore High Court’s verdict that allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

The Interior Ministry has also released a memorandum clearing Nawaz to fly out of the country.



According to the memorandum, in an interim agreement in light of the LHC verdict, Nawaz has been permitted to fly aboard on a 'one-time permission' for a period of four weeks on medical grounds.

Nawaz to leave country by showing court order

Immigration sources informed Geo News that Nawaz's name will remain on the Exit Control List (ECL) despite the court's order that allows him to go abroad for medical treatment.

According to immigration officials, since the court granted the former premier an exemption on medical grounds to travel outside the country, he will have to produce the court order to get past immigration officials.

Sources said that the name of the former premier will remain on the ECL as per the law, but his exemption according to the court order will be mentioned in the computerised record.

Nawaz will have to produce his passport and the court order before the immigration officials to fly abroad from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore tomorrow morning.

Lahore High Court's order

The Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

In its decision, the LHC said that in case Nawaz's health doesn't improve then the time-period can be extended, adding that the government officials will be able to contact Nawaz through the Pakistani embassy.