Kate Middleton shocks passengers as she takes the local train for a royal engagement

Passengers in England have more or less-seen it all, but many were left shocked at the sight of a royal riding by the railway. Kate Middleton took the Wherry Lines to Norfolk on Friday.

The highness visited the Nook Hospice, center for ill children, connected to Kate’s own patronage East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

After a three-hour ride to the East Anglia County northeast of London, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen leaving the Norwich train station.

Videos posted by passersby show Kate exiting the station by walking past platforms one and two, with her royal escorts accompanying her.

The royal highness was seen wearing a magenta suit by Oscar de la Renta dress along with black tights and heels underneath and a complementary black tote. Kate was last seen in this dress in January at an outing in the Royal Opera House, London.

For the event, Kate swapped out the larger bag for an Aspinal x Beulah clutch.

At the event for which she had taken the train, Kate was given a tour of the Nook’s new facilities, as she recalled her first-ever royal speech, a moment she said she’ll “remember for some years to come.”

“At the opening of the Treehouse Hospice many years ago (which I think I will remember for some years to come as it was my first ever speech!), I referred to your hospices as being homes. This visit today has only reinforced for me just what is at the heart of what you do here, throughout your work, and that is family,” she said at the event addressing the crowd.

The highness further asserted that: “You have created here at The Nook a nurturing, caring environment that allows families who are going through the unimaginable the ability to spend precious quality time with each other, comforted in the knowledge that their children are being looked after in the best possible way.”