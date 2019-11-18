close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

Hrithik Roshan grooves at a wedding in childhood video: Watch

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

Hrithik Roshan grooves at a wedding in childhood video: Watch

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is known far and wide for his killer moves on the dance floor and turns out the actor has been wowing everyone since childhood.

In a widely circulated video, the 45-year-old Krrish actor can be seen shaking a leg as a child which is leaving his colossal fan base in absolute awe of his skills.

The video posted by Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan on her official Instagram had everyone completely mesmerized as he grooves like nobody is watching at a wedding. 

Pinkie captioned the post: #onecapturedmoments”.

The video also caught the attention of Sandeep Kholsa as well as the plethora of fans who cling on to every detail about the superstar.

Check out the video here: 

View this post on Instagram

#onecapturedmoments

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on



Latest News

More From Bollywood