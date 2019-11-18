Hrithik Roshan grooves at a wedding in childhood video: Watch

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is known far and wide for his killer moves on the dance floor and turns out the actor has been wowing everyone since childhood.



In a widely circulated video, the 45-year-old Krrish actor can be seen shaking a leg as a child which is leaving his colossal fan base in absolute awe of his skills.

The video posted by Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan on her official Instagram had everyone completely mesmerized as he grooves like nobody is watching at a wedding.

Pinkie captioned the post: #onecapturedmoments”.

The video also caught the attention of Sandeep Kholsa as well as the plethora of fans who cling on to every detail about the superstar.

Check out the video here:







