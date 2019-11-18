Rekha bags ANR national honour: ‘Always monitor what you feed to the brain’

Veteran Indian actress Rekha was recently honoured with the prestigious Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) national award 2019 at a glitzy ceremony at Annapura Studios.

Rekha was presented the award by megastar Chiranjeevi.

Receiving the honour, the actress said, “Brain is not a part of you. It plays games with you. Sometimes it can be your worst enemy. You have to constantly come back to your brain. I always monitor what I give to my brain.”

She also recalled her relationship with ANR who asked her to be wary about the food we give our brain to eat. "ANR told me that we give food to our bodies as it serves physical stamina. You should walk, dance, swim and do many things. But, you should give food to your brain as it serves your soul. This preaching of the legendary actor remained in my mind eternally.”

Rekha, who started off as a child artist in Tollywood when she was one-year-old expressed she wants to work on Telugu films again.