Malaika Arora says item songs are diminishing in the post-MeToo era

Malaika Arora who has been the face of many item songs in the past has come forth revealing her thoughts about these songs after the #MeToo movement gained momentum across the world, including India.



Malaika who recently turned 46 years’ old said that this is the best time to be in the business because women who are in their 40s have a lot of options to explore.

The actress said that after the #MeToo movement there are healthy changes in the industry happening with regards to pay parity and provision of safer environment for women.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya actress said that lately, a lot of male actors have spoken on the need for women to get paid as well as them. What is also changing is that item songs are being done away with.



The way the shows and films have women playing such powerful roles is a sign, she added.