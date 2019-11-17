close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 17, 2019

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple: In pictures

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 17, 2019

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple

Bollywood megastars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their first anniversary earlier this week in a distinctive manner.

The couple made their way to the Tirupati temple to mark the auspicious occasion and offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Read More:  Deepika Padukone gets possessive over fan expressing love for Ranveer Singh

The lovebirds who tied the knot on November 14 and 15 last year in traditional Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies visited the beautiful temple for their first anniversary.

Check out the photos from their visit to the Golden Temple below: 

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News


Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple. Photo: Gulf News


Latest News

More From Bollywood