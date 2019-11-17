Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's visit to the Golden Temple: In pictures

Bollywood megastars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their first anniversary earlier this week in a distinctive manner.



The couple made their way to the Tirupati temple to mark the auspicious occasion and offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Read More: Deepika Padukone gets possessive over fan expressing love for Ranveer Singh



The lovebirds who tied the knot on November 14 and 15 last year in traditional Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies visited the beautiful temple for their first anniversary.



Check out the photos from their visit to the Golden Temple below:







