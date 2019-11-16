Shehbaz thanks nation as LHC orders removal of Nawaz's name from ECL

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif thanked the nation after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Saturday.

READ MORE: LHC orders federal govt to remove Nawaz's name from ECL

Speaking to media, Shehbaz thanked the nation and his lawyers after the LHC issued directives to the government to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL.

"The high court has allowed Nawaz to go abroad without the government's conditions," he said.

Shehbaz said that he hoped the former prime minister would recover soon from his illness and return to Pakistan.

"The delay which was created as a result of the government's decision has been ended today by the court's verdict," he said.

Earlier today, the LHC directed the government to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

On Friday, the LHC called the plea admissible regarding the removal of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL on a conditional basis — the government had said it would allow a 'one-time permission' provided Nawaz Sharif deposited surety bonds worth Rs7-7.5 billion.