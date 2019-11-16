Bhumi Pednekar reveals her pairing with Ayushmann Khurrana works wonders

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana’s pairing has been loved by the masses in their films time and again and the duo once again won hearts of all their fans with their pairing in Bala.



Talking about her sizzling chemistry with Ayushmann, the actress revealed she believes it is fortunate.

“Ayushmann and I are definitely a fortunate on-screen jodi to be getting so much love and adulation for audiences. We complement each other as artistes and we do have a very good on-screen chemistry. It just shows and I’m just glad that people have loved us as a pair and we have just done 3 films together,” Bhumi said.

She went on to add, “We both have grown as actors during the course of our three back to back films. I cherish him as a friend and a co-star and I wish the best for him always. As an on-screen jodi, Ayushmann and I have done some edgy films and thankfully audiences have loved us in them.”

Bhumi further added, “From Dum Lag Ke Haisha (dealing with body shaming) to Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan (about erectile dysfunction in men) to Bala (about premature balding and the stereotyping that dark-skinned women face in India), we have only been paired in films that tackle taboo topics so I think the equity of our pairing lies in bringing out real, societal issues told in the most honest and entertaining manner possible.”



The actress also reveals she wishes to extend on her fortunate spell with Ayushmann.

"I’m thrilled with the box office run that we as a pair are having and I hope and pray that we continue this golden streak! It is a rare thing for anyone and I’m just happy that this streak is with one of the closest friends of mine,” she concluded.