Fawad submits privilege motion against Khwaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has submitted a privilege motion against Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhamamd Asif.

According to Geo News, Chaudhry filed the motion against Asif for the PML-N leader's speech in the National Assembly for what he said distorting the statements of federal and Punjab ministers regarding Nawaz Sharif' health.

The minister stated that the PMLN leader presented the statements in a wrong manner and went on to attribute the words like "let Nawaz die" to government representatives.

He said Khawaja Muhammad Asif hurt the privilege of the entire house by lying on the National Assembly floor.

In his privilege motion, the minister requested that a debate be held on Asif's wrong statement and the matter be sent to the National Assembly's Rules and Regulations COmmitee.

He further stated that the Islamabad High Court in its decision had written the federl and provincial government had not objected to the government