Alia Bhatt’s role in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was initially supposed to go to Rani Mukerji

Alia Bhatt’s dreams came true after she bagged the leading role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The star reportedly landed this dreamy role after Inshallah, which co-stars Salman Khan, got shelved for the time being.

However, before reports of Alia Bhatt were confirmed, it was revealed that the role was previously offered to Priyanka Chopra who couldn’t commit to the project due to conflicting and tight schedules.



A source came out stating, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai was initially to be made with Rani Mukerji in the lead. However, things didn’t work out with Rani and that’s when he decided to ask Priyanka Chopra while filming Bajirao Mastani. The project couldn’t take off as Pee Cee was running on a tight schedule while also pursuing a career in Hollywood.”

The source went on to say that when Inshallah got shelved, Bhansali already had a runner up film to take its place.

Once Alia Bhatt’s dates had been booked, he decided to go ahead with Gangubai Kathiawadi with her.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the story of a young girl who has been forced into prostitution, after which she goes onto become one of the most influential women in the history of Mumbai with notorious criminal masterminds serving as her clients.

