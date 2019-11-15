Harry and Meghan won't spend Christmas with the queen this year

LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married last year, won't be celebrating Christmas with the Queen this year.

The royal couple and baby Archie will spend the holiday with Meghan´s mother, who lives in the United States.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently complained about the pressures of life in the media spotlight, are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," said a statement issued by the couple.



"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal dignitaries will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland.



"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

The announcement comes just weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a remarkably candid television interview about the pressure they felt from being the subject of global media interest.