Sara Ali Khan’s mom Amrita Singh upset because of Kartik Aaryan: Find out why

Sara Ali Khan’s success doesn’t seem to tip down even a bit. Even her relationships get massive attention from her fans and followers which seem to be hooked on to every detail about the star’s personal life.

According to a news report by Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh is not happy about her daughter spending too much time with Kartik.



Read Also: Inside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first wedding anniversary

The news came afloat after it was revealed that the duo is planning to spend New Year’s Eve together.

Sources say this has left Amrita unhappy with Sara because she feels it is time for her to concentrate on her career right now.

It also added that Amrita feels Kartik might be a distraction for the 24-year-old star. On the other hand, Sara thinks it is totally okay to juggle the personal and professional life together.

On the work front, Sara and Kartik are all set to appear in Imtiaz Ali's next titled Aaj Kal (tentatively). She will also star opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie no. 1.