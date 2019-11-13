Rihanna leaves fans startled as she asks friends, family for 'forgiveness'

Singing sensation Rihanna left fans taken aback after she came forth asking for forgiveness from her friends and family.

The Umbrella hit maker recently took to Instagram to admit that she has had an overwhelming year and feels that she has lost her sense of balance in between.

She asked her friends and fans for forgiveness if she had, in any way, ignored them recently.

Rihanna posted a picture of herself pouting and further opened up about how she feels that she has failed to get back to her friends, family and coworkers explaining further that she will “be right back”.

In the post, Rihanna can be seen wearing a white T-shirt with the words, ‘Art School Dropout’ written. She accessorized her look with chunky gold chains, rings, a gorgeous statement red lip and a black hat.

Her post was captioned: “To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me. This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb.”

