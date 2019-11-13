Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t join Queen for Christmas at Sandringham: report

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly informed Queen Elizabeth II that they will not be celebrating son Archie Harrison’s first Christmas with her at Sandringham in Norfolk.



Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting second baby?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are undecided for the Christmas, however, they have chosen to spend the day at home in Windsor or travel to America to celebrate with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s adorable photos with son Archie Harrison

On the other hand, Harry’s elder brother Prince William will celebrate Christmas along with his wife Kate Middleton and children.

It may be noted here that Prince Harry had missed it while he was serving in the army and was stationed in Afghanistan in 2012. This year he also missed the traditional visit to the Queen in Balmoral, her summer residence.

The decision of Prince Harry and his wife will do little to heal the rifts that have opened up with the rest of the royal family.

Royal experts have warned that snubbing Christmas at Norfolk will further fuel rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fallen out with the whole rest of the family.