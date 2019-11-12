Police claim Rawalpindi child rape suspect abused 30 children in Pakistan

Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested and registered a case against a man who has allegedly sexually abused 30 children in Pakistan.



According to the fist information report (FIR) registered on the complainant of the child's mother, the victim was selling kahwa in Bahria Town last month when the suspect approached him, forced him into his car and took him to his home.

Ayaz worked as a consultant for the KP Governance & Policy Project

Ayaz was working with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governance and Policy Project as a consultant. According to Rawalpindi Police, Sohail Ayaz was receiving a salary of Rs300,000 and other benefits from the project since the past two years.

"The suspect is 46 years old and is a Chartered Accountant," said a spokesperson of the Rawalpindi Police. "He has been living in Rawalpindi's DHA Phase 8 area since 2009 when he was deported from the UK."

According to police, Ayaz's marriage ended in a divorce and he has a daughter as well.

He used to spend most of his salary on the equipment used to record the live-streaming of rapes.

"We have sent his laptop and equipment to the forensic lab for tests," said the spokesperson.

The suspect, as per the content of the FIR, kept the child abducted at his home for four days, during which time he forced him to consume drugs and subjected him to sexual assaults, while also filming him.

The minor's mother said that the child, upon returning home, was quiet and appeared frightened for the next 15 days. He finally disclosed his ordeal upon the mother's insistence.

The police, after registering the FIR, arrested the suspect and said that he has already confessed of the crime among others.

The Rawalpindi Police, in a series of tweets posted on their Twitter account, said that the suspect is also affiliated with an international child pornography racket.

The police said that the suspect was also deported from the UK after being convicted of child sexual abuse, and referred to him as the ringleader of 'international dark web'.

The police further said that the alleged criminal had stood trial in Italy for child abuse before being deported from the country.

City Police Officer Faisal Rana said that they have approached the Federal Investigation Agency to recover the explicit videos and pictures of the children from the possession of the suspect.