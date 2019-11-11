close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

MQM-London hitman Qamar Tedy shot dead in South Africa: report

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019

KARACHI: Karachi's notorious target killer Qamar Islam alias Qamar Tedy, who  was  associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), has  been killed in a firing incident in South Africa.

Tedy   was named in the list of Pakistan's most wanted  terrorists, as  he was accused in several cases of killing and arson attacks lodged at different police stations of the metropolis. More than 20 cases were registered against Qamar Tedy in Karachi.

Tedy was a fugitive who'd been on the run for years, and living in South Africa. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan