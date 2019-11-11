MQM-London hitman Qamar Tedy shot dead in South Africa: report

KARACHI: Karachi's notorious target killer Qamar Islam alias Qamar Tedy, who was associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), has been killed in a firing incident in South Africa.

Tedy was named in the list of Pakistan's most wanted terrorists, as he was accused in several cases of killing and arson attacks lodged at different police stations of the metropolis. More than 20 cases were registered against Qamar Tedy in Karachi.

Tedy was a fugitive who'd been on the run for years, and living in South Africa.