Sun Nov 10, 2019
Sports

AFP
November 11, 2019

Seattle Sounders defeat Toronto FC in MLS Cup final

LOS ANGELES: The Seattle Sounders captured their second Major League Soccer title in four seasons on Sunday, defeating Toronto FC 3-1 in the MLS Cup championship match.

Seattle´s Kelvin Leerdam deflected in an own goal in the 57th minute, Spanish reserve Victor Rodriguez blasted in another in the 76th minute and Raul Rudiaz added another in the 90th before Jozy Altidore averted a shutout for Toronto three minutes into stoppage time.

