Airlift agrees to follow Sindh Government's conditions

KARACHI: Online ride-hailing transport company Airlift made an important announcement on Sunday about implementing Sindh Government's rules.
In a statement, Airlift Director Syed Mehr Haider said that the company will adhere to all the conditions set forth by Sindh Government.
"Our top-most priorities are solving the traffic problems of Karachi and providing people a comfortable travel experience," he said.
He said that due to one Airlift vehicle, eight to 10 cars were not being brought out on the roads by commuters.
"Since this is a Pakistani company, its earnings in dollars are not going abroad," he said. "This will have a positive impact on the import bill."
News reports had claimed that the Sindh Government had asked Airlift and another ride-hailing transport company to follow its rules by applying for route permit, fitness certificate and no-objection certificate (NOC).
