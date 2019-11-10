Opposition stands united, will send government packing: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at the government on Sunday, claiming that the entire opposition stood united and would send the incumbent rulers home.

Bilawal paid a visit to the house of late PPP leader Jahangir Badar on the occasion of his third death anniversary, said that the opposition had taken to the streets to oust this government.

Speaking to workers of the party, Bilawal said that the government had increased problems of the people. He said that everyone would join forces to send these rulers home.

"I urge my workers to stand firm and stay united--increase your contact with the people. When we enter Central Punjab, PPP's flags will be seen everywhere," he said.

He paid tribute to Jahangir Badar, saying that the party could not forget his sacrifices.

"His loyalty to the PPP spanned three generations," he said.

Earlier, a PPP delegation comprising leaders from Central Punjab met Bilawal under the leadership of Qamar Zaman Kaira. Organisational structure and the political situation of the country came under discussion during the meeting.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran had earlier said that if the opposition did not budge from its demand for his resignation, then there was no need to negotiate with them.

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi March' caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters threatened to march to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.

While the ultimatum has run out, Fazl continues to push the demand for the prime minister to resign and go home.