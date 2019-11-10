Nawaz's health: Medical board refuses to provide further opinion

LAHORE: The medical board that was overseeing the treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has refused to provide the government any further opinion on his health.

According to the head of Services Hospital, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, the government was given a report on Nawaz's health by the hospital when the former prime minister was being discharged.

Ayaz said that it had been three days since the former prime minister left the hospital hence it wasn't possible to provide an opinion on his health.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) representative Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Sunday, said that the danger to Nawaz's health was increasing day by day as he was being kept from traveling abroad for treatment.

Speaking to media, Aurangzeb said that doctors had given the former prime minister a heavy dose of steroids to prepare him for his travel abroad.

The government has allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment after his health deteriorated. However, Nawaz's name has still not been taken off from the Exit Control List (ECL).

"Nawaz Sharif's treatment abroad is being delayed by the delay in taking his name off the ECL," she said. "Doctors have said that he cannot be given heavy doses of steroids time and again."

Aurangzeb said that it will become almost impossible to shift Nawaz overseas for treatment in case of a medical emergency.

"Doctors have said that Nawaz Sharif needs to be shifted abroad at once," she said. "Delay in his travel will increase dangers to his health."

She said that doctors were doing their best to increase the platelet count of the former prime minister to ensure his health does not deteriorate when he travels.