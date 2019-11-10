'Not disappointed' Sarfaraz Ahmed vows to return to national team

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Sunday said that he has no regrets regarding his time as the captain of the national team, and made it clear that he is not bitter at the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to sack him.

Talking to media in Karachi ahead of his domestic side Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash with Northern at the National Stadium, Sarfaraz maintained that he was not disappointed at being relieved of his duties.

“I am grateful for whatever I achieved as the captain. I am satisfied with my performance as captain. I captained Pakistan in 100 international games in three formats. I always tried to perform for Pakistan and gave my best,” Sarfaraz said in his first public appearance since the PCB wielded the axe.

“There’s nothing to regret about,” he added.

The 2017 Champions Trophy winner was dismissive of his own take on the move, saying: "It doesn’t matter if I am disappointed or not as it was the PCB’s decision. My job is to play cricket and do my better and make a comeback. I can’t tell you when exactly but the more I perform, the more early I can make a comeback,” Sarfaraz said adding that he doesn’t mind whoever the captain is, he is only aiming to do well for Pakistan.

Sarfaraz confirmed that prior to the announcement of his sacking, PCB CEO Wasim Khan had visited him to convey the decision.

“I was asked if I would prefer to resign myself or through a press release. I said that it is your (PCB's) decision and whatever is in the better interest of Pakistan cricket, I would be satisfied with it,” Sarfaraz said.

The former captain said that the young Pakistan team and its new captain both need support, and hoped that "the team would bounce back in Test matches against Australia".

“Its too early to judge the new team as touring Australia is always difficult. We need to support these players, including the likes of Fakhar Zaman. Although Fakhar has been struggling, but [don't forget] the same player had a century in the Champions Trophy final. He has also scored a double century in the ODIs,” he said.

Sarfaraz also backed his successor Babar Azam, saying that the star batsman is capable of being a good captain.

“Babar will also learn from this tour. I have always supported Babar and will always do. He is a young captain and has a young team. It is never easy for a young team and a new captain to win in Australia,” he said.

“I hope he excels as a captain the same way he’s excelling with his batting."