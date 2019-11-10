Kartik Aaryan reveals his taste in girls and what makes them attractive

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought-after stars in the entertainment industry. Some might consider this an understatement to say the least. Recent rumors of him dating Sara Ali Khan have now been put to rest, but many still speculate on their relationship status.

During a recent interview the star was asked about his taste in girls and what kind of person he finds attractive. The star revealed, “Someone with a good sense of humour and with whom I can have a conversation. Also, someone who likes movies.”

Kartik is one actor who has is popular amongst the ladies not just within his fan base but also from within the industry.



When asked about what makes people find him attractive, the star revealed, “I’m loyal and can be quirky.”

On the work front, the star recently took to Chandigarh to begin shooting for his film, Dostana 2 with Karan Johar’s blessings of course.







