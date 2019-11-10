Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli make new canine friends on the streets of Bhutan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been painting the town red on their Bhutan vacation and the duo’s latest post is winning hearts all over the internet.

The power couple of India has been keeping their fans in the loop about their romantic getaway into the majestic mountains of Bhutan and in the latest post they shared the two are playing with some street dogs looking for love.

The 31-year-old Zero actor turned to her Instagram to share the happy pictures of herself posing with her new canine friends as well as one of her husband and the two are radiating euphoric vibes all around.

Check out the photos here:







