Disha Patani injures herself during preps for Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is known far and wide for her moves and to be delving right into her work, pouring her heart and soul into it. And her latest viral picture is proof of just how dedicated of an actor she is.

As she preps up for the upcoming hit role as the female-lead in Salman Khan’s Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop, the 27-year-old star has received injuries in the midst of choreographing for one of the dance numbers.

A photo going viral of the beauty queen shows her sitting on the floor, with her back against the wall, in a white t-shirt and black shorts, looking at her knees that appear to be stinging for her.

Disha added the caption: "Prabhu sir's dance steps got me like #radhe #injuredknees."



Radhe has the excitement level of fans skyrocketing ever since it went on floors on November 1. The film is likely to see the light of day on Eid next year.